Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $92,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $187.05 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $214.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

