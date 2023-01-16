U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 391,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $55.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average of $53.12. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

