Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $83,880,000 after buying an additional 1,078,382 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 810,916 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after buying an additional 421,236 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 783.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 205,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,476 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLL stock opened at $60.68 on Monday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.11.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $35,503.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,460,029.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $458,775.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,432.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $35,503.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,460,029.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $895,762. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLL. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

