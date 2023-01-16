U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 106 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $108.49 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $112.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

