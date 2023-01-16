U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.62.

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $82.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.16. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

