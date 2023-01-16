U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NS. Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 54,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 306,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 45,281 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 25,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NS opened at $17.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.95. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $413.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.11 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 121.01%. Equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NS. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Further Reading

