Atria Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,748 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 275,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,069,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,835,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 17,988 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU opened at $315.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.70. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Argus reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.46.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

