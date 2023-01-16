Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 109 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,218.8% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38,275 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

LQD stock opened at $110.47 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $129.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.57.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

