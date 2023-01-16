Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CNRG opened at $92.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.33. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1 year low of $68.74 and a 1 year high of $104.31.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.