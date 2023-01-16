Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 5,976 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.10% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HERO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 139,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 85,692 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,214,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HERO opened at $19.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

