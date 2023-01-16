Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 242,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,282 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 238,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 60,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BOTZ opened at $22.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $32.52.

