Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 144,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 167,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.88 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.29 and its 200 day moving average is $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $359.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

