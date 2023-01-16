Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $12.54 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.00.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.43.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

