Atria Investments LLC Has $4.11 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,811 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $129.46 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.