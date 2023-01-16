Atria Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equinix by 3.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,445,000 after acquiring an additional 43,278 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Equinix by 10.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,180,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,787,000 after acquiring an additional 116,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Equinix by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,094,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,168,000 after acquiring an additional 51,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.33.

Insider Activity

Equinix Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $721.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $667.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $640.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

