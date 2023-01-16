Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $221.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.06.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

