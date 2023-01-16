Atria Investments LLC Has $3.29 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,037 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 155,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 269,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 80,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

DGRO stock opened at $51.41 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26.

