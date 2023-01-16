Atria Investments LLC Buys 93 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 11.1% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,301.34 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,018.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,906.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

