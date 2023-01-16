Atria Investments LLC Sells 2,162 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,639 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $156.51 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

