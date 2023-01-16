Atria Investments LLC Sells 799 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC opened at $255.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.51. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

