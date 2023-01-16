Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.06.

Insider Activity

Tractor Supply Price Performance

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO stock opened at $221.09 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

