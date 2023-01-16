Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stake Lifted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,610 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.4 %

AEM stock opened at $55.95 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.