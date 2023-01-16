U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $56.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $97.43.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.