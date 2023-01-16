U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 16,361 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2,910.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,565,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,265 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,214,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,554,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 138.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,131,000 after buying an additional 827,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,498,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92.

