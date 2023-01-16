U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,970 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $113,000.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KTF opened at $8.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.