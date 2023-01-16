U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,970 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $113,000.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of KTF opened at $8.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $11.70.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF)
- Conagra Upholds the Elasticity of Its Brands
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.