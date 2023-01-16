First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $60.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.37. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $97.07.

