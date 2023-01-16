U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Sprott worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Sprott by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SII stock opened at $41.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.99%.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

