U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JOE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in St. Joe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in St. Joe by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.21.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 25.74%.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

St. Joe Profile

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Further Reading

