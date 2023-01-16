U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,954 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $98.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.45. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.49.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

