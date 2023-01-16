U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 531 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,707 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CQP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $57.10 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.36). Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -738.08%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

