U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 56,280 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APP. Morgan Stanley cut AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.27.

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $682,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,238,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,400,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,444 shares in the company, valued at $18,142,106.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $682,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,238,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,400,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock worth $40,038,628. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

APP opened at $10.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.76. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.79 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

