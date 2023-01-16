U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $578,000 Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 632.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $35.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

