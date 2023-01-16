U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 43 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.09.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $392.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $393.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

