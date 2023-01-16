Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:REZI opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.94.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

