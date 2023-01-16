Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $63.48 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 9,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $566,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,157,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,115,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468 over the last 90 days. 9.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RCL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Stories

