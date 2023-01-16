Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,783,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 75,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 49,673 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 208.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,285 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS GCOW opened at $33.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39.

