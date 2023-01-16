U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Far Peak Acquisition worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $369,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $540,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 70.1% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 308,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 126,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 65.2% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 345,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 136,407 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Far Peak Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FPAC opened at $10.09 on Monday. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

Far Peak Acquisition Profile

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

