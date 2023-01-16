Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 260.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the third quarter worth $35,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.11.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $160.83 on Monday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $129.69 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.22.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 64.24%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

