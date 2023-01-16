M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 452 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,806,000 after purchasing an additional 539,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $91.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $154.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.61.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.