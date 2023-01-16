M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $241,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 821 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $374.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.88 and its 200 day moving average is $337.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

