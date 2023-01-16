M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 68 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Bank of America upped their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.91.

NYSE GD opened at $240.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.67. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

