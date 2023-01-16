M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 68 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,926,000 after acquiring an additional 30,173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 60,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,937,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.91.

General Dynamics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $240.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.41 and a 200-day moving average of $235.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $200.65 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

