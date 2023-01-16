M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Welltower by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
