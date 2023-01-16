M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 200 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554,520 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.70 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.49.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

