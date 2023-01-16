M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 438,092 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 438,092 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $79.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average is $75.42. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile



Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.



