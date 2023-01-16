M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 438,092 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 1.5 %

CP opened at $79.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

