M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $388,000 Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.78.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $77.50 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average is $77.04.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

