Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.2 %

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MKC opened at $81.10 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average of $82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

