Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 4,750 Shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SNDL were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SNDL by 1,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SNDL by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SNDL during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in SNDL during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in SNDL during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

SNDL Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SNDL Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDL ( NASDAQ:SNDL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). SNDL had a negative net margin of 53.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $176.71 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that SNDL Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of SNDL from $3.56 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

SNDL Company Profile

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

