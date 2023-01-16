Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 90.6% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 50.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.13, for a total value of $1,691,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,343.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,110 shares of company stock worth $52,671,519 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VEEV opened at $164.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $239.67.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.30.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

